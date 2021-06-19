Playcent Price Up 27% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $285,745.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.