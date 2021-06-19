Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0950

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $1,346.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00137862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00181824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.04 or 1.00293920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

