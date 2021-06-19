Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 462 ($6.04). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 453.20 ($5.92), with a volume of 1,977,018 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.08.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

