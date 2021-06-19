PlotX (PLOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.54 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $1.87 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

