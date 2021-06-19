Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

