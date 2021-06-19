PlutusDeFi Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

