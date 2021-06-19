Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $974,664.79

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $974,664.79 and $170.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01835155 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

