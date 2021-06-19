Polkacover Price Tops $0.17 (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Polkacover has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $316,904.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkacover has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00182788 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.69 or 0.99813188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00857223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 28,966,694 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

