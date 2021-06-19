Polkamarkets Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,979.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $6.67 million and $120,979.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00717959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00082884 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

