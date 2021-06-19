Polkastarter Market Cap Reaches $95.86 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $95.86 million and approximately $41.06 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00723851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,133,982 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

