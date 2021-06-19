PolySwarm (NCT) Hits Market Cap of $8.84 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $12,957.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.