Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 43.3% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005849 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00181028 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.52 or 0.99437654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

