Poolz Finance Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00006882 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00182751 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.00864701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.05 or 0.99937611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

