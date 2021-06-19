Portion Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $25,114.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00738031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

