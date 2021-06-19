PotCoin (POT) Price Down 2.7% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $1,502.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.55 or 0.06117787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $556.05 or 0.01555063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00429753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00143178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00750216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00434572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00359459 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,326,081 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

