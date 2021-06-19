Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.06. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 5,301,353 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POW. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.86.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.