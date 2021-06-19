Power Ledger (POWR) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $75.98 million and $2.55 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00729161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00083759 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

