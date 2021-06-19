PressOne (PRS) Reaches Market Cap of $7.02 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $803.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

