Primecoin (XPM) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $1.08 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,666,460 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

