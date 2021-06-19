Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

