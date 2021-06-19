Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Primo Water worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 374,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

