Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,746 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 174.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

