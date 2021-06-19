Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,404 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIACA opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

