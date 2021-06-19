Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,835 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

