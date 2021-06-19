Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.20.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

