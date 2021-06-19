Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NYSE BKD opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

