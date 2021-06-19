Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,548 shares of company stock worth $2,410,645 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

