Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,256 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $10,381,032. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

