Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 309,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 431,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

