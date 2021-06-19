Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,419 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $58.48 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 770,859 shares of company stock valued at $49,918,511. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

