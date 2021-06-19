Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $4,393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.