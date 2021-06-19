Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 167.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after buying an additional 436,149 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,459,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $58.13 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

