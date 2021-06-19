Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

