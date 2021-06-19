Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $100,370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $103.40 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

