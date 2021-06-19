Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

