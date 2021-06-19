Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $5,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NYSE:NIO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

