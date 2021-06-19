Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

