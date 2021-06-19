Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 43,844 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

KOS stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.