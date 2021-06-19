Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,723 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.