Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -641.64 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

