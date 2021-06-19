Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -737.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,902,743. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.