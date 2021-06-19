Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

