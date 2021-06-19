Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,976 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,246 shares of company stock worth $13,256,748. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

