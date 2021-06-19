Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 5,637 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 175.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.27 on Friday, reaching $283.38. 14,713,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348,350. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

