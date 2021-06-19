Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 68,503 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 202.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

