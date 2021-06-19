Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 7,866 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.31. 2,282,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,594. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.