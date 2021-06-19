Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,589,000. Penske Automotive Group accounts for 2.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Penske Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 346,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,801. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

