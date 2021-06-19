Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 678.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 67,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,172 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 99.6% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.00. 979,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

