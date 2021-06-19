Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 238,819 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 184.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,819 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

