Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 464,241 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,241 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,422,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

